A cloudy Sunday morning will see more sun later in they day. Mike Hamernik has your full forecast.
Mostly sunny Sunday, expect cooler temps this evening
-
Steelers-Chiefs moved to primetime because of ice storm
-
Kenneth Davis joins Sports Feed on Sunday
-
Southerly winds to deliver June-level warmth
-
A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana later Sunday night /Monday
-
Cloudiness, flurries to persist through Sunday
-
-
Eugene McIntosh and Terrence Tomlin of “The Bigs” join Sports Feed on Sunday
-
Ahead of ‘Dating Sunday’, how to avoid online dating scams
-
7-day forecast: Sunday rains may (or may not) return mid-week
-
Sunday Brunch: Making the perfect pancake
-
Sunday Brunch: Smoked trout deviled eggs
-
-
Comedian Tammy Pescatelli!
-
Clouds and a chance of showers later Sunday into Monday
-
Body discovered after fire breaks out in Lake Forest garage