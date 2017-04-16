Lincoln Park church celebrates 150 years of serving Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The church bells rang 150 times at the episcopalian Church of our Savior in Lincoln Park on Easter Sunday as the church marked a major milestone in its history.

The parish has been serving Chicagoans for 150 years.

Pastor Brian Hastings said the parish is unique in part because of its tradition of religious tolerance.

"We are deeply orthodox and deeply progressive at the same time," said Hastings said.

The parish has also served as a community service center throughout its long history, from serving as a refuge after the Great Chicago Fire in 1871 to opening its doors to protestors during the 1968 Democratic Convention.