Dear Tom,

How many Easters were so warm so that we didn’t have to wear coats?

Thanks,

Mari Schirmer

Naperville

Dear Maggie,

Easter can occur as early As March 22 and as late as April 25, spanning a period when Chicago’s average high temperature climbs from 49 to 63. Picking 70 degrees as temperature where coats can be shed, the city has logged 21 Easters, including this year, that fit the bill. The city’s warmest was very summery when the mercury peaked at 85 on April 10, 1977, one of seven Easters to reach at least 80. Easters with highs of at least 70 seem to run in clusters with three between 1922-27, three in the 1970s and four between 1986-1992. The city’s last really warm Easter was in 2014 when the mercury soared to 79. In contrast, Chicago’s coldest was on March 24, 1940 with a very wintry high of 23 and low of 11.