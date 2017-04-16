× Four shot in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. – Four people were shot in Harvey late Saturday night.

Police say they received calls of multiple shots fired around 11:30 p.m.

When officers responded to the home in the 14000 block of S. Myrtle Ave. they found four people on the ground with gunshot wounds.

It’s not clear yet what their conditions are.

Harvey police believe this was a targeted shooting.

“It appears that individuals came to this area on foot and targeted this particular home. This is not a random act. We do not feel that our residents should have anything to be concerned about,” said Sean Howard, Harvey police spokesman.