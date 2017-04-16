Families displaced, firefighter injured by Archer Heights fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Several families are displaced after a fire on the Southwest Side.

The fire broke out in the 5000 block of S. Komensky Ave. in Archer Heights around 11:30 Saturday night.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

Two homes are damaged.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause.

Neighbors say they've complained multiple times about hanging wires touching houses on the block.

"They say they'll come and look at it and never have," said Cynthia Jaramillo.

She thinks it's possible the wires may be to blame for the fire.

Her house was one of the two that were damaged.

"Four families are displaced because of fire," said Jaramillo. "We don't have anything. We lost everything. At least we have our children and our families, other than that . . . it's a tragedy. But, better days will come."