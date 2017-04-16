× Child, 3 adults critically hurt in wrong-way crash on LSD

CHICAGO — A child and three adults were seriously injured in a head-on crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Lake Shore Drive.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 4800 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

The wrong-way driver was headed South in the Northbound lanes.

The child, whose age was not available, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Two adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and a third was transported to Stroger Hospital.

They all arrived in critical to life-threatening condition.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage.