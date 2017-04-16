× Body pulled from Northwest Side pond

CHICAGO – The Chicago Police Department says a body has been found in a pond on the city’s Far Northwest Side.

A passing resident called 911 just after 8am today to report a body floating in the pond at the West Ridge Nature Preserve located at 5801 N. Western Avenue in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. The pond is just west of the historic Rosehill Cemetery.

A dive crew removed a body from the water.

Police are investigating and they have not yet identified the body.

The is a developing story. Please check back later for more information.