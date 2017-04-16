Peter Longo has a tip that'll help you beat the wind off the tee.
Another hot tip from Peter Longo
Peter Longo helps you add explosion to your game
Some short game help from the King of Clubs
A special, live edition of the Lexus Long Drive
Peter Longo helps you with your long clubs
Peter Longo helps you get a feel for your game
