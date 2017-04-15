× Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until midnight for portions of Boone, Ogle, and Winnebago Counties in north-central Illinois

A line of shows and thunderstorms is aligned with a cold front as it moves south and east into the Chicago area overnight. At 9PM heavy downpours were associated with this line of thunderstorms as it moved east-northeast through the Rockford area. An Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory is in effect until midnight CDT for…

Northern Ogle County in north central Illinois... Southern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... Western Boone County in north central Illinois...

* Until midnight CDT

* At 903 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in

the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Mount Morris,

Rockford Airport, Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Byron, Cherry Valley,

Winnebago, Pecatonica, Forreston, Stillman Valley, Timberlane,

Caledonia, Davis Junction, Leaf River, Adeline and New Millford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Current Regional Weather radar mosaic…