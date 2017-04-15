× Strong thunderstorms continue moving east – Significant Weather Advisory until Midnight CDT for portions of Ogle, DeKalb, Winnebago, Kane, McHenry and Boone Counties

National Weather Service Radar indicates strong thunderstorms moving east at 55 to 60 miles per hour and a Significant Weather Advisory is in effect until Midnight CDT for Boone, McHenry, eastern Ogle, northern DeKalb, Eastern Winnebago, and northern Kane Counties. Locally heavy downpours and strong wind gusts to 50 miles per hour will be possible in the most intense storms.

The following locations will be affected…

Rockford, Elgin, Carpentersville, Beloit, Algonquin, McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Sycamore, Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton, Marengo, Genoa, Wonder Lake, Sleepy Hollow, Pistakee Highlands and Rockford Airport. The current regional weather radar mosaic...