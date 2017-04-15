× Strong thunderstorm – Significant Weather Advisory until 11:15PM CDT for Winnebago and northern Ogle Counties in north-central Illinois

National Weather service radar indicates a strong thunderstorm moving east at 50 miles per hour. Heavy downpours and wind gusts 40 to 50 miles per hour could accompany this storm as it moves through Winnebago and northern Ogle Counties – the Advisory is in effect until 11:15PM and includes the following locations…

Locations impacted include... Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit, Rockton, Mount Morris, Rockford Airport, Roscoe, Byron, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Forreston, Durand, Stillman Valley, Lake Summerset, Leaf River and Adeline.

Current regional weather radar mosaic…