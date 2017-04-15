× Saturday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and flood/advisory forecasts

Scattered showers the past couple days have not significantly impacted Chicago-area rivers – they all are nearly steady or continuing a slow fall. Minor flooding does continue on the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana and the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties in Illinois. A segment of the Fox River at Montgomery affecting Kane and Kendall Counties continues to fall and is not expected to flood, but is flowing close enough to bankfull to warrant a Flood Advisory. Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted by light-green strips on the highlighted map.

Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…