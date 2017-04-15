Saturday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and flood/advisory forecasts
Scattered showers the past couple days have not significantly impacted Chicago-area rivers – they all are nearly steady or continuing a slow fall. Minor flooding does continue on the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana and the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties in Illinois. A segment of the Fox River at Montgomery affecting Kane and Kendall Counties continues to fall and is not expected to flood, but is flowing close enough to bankfull to warrant a Flood Advisory. Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted by light-green strips on the highlighted map.
Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…
HYDROLOGIC SUMMARY
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL
730 AM CDT SAT APR 15 2017
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 2.38 07 AM Sat -0.39
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.61 06 AM Sat -0.16
Gurnee 7.0 6.40 06 AM Sat -0.18
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.56 07 AM Sat -0.26
Des Plaines 15.0 12.30 07 AM Sat -0.39
River Forest 16.0 9.38 07 AM Sat -0.51
Riverside 7.0 4.64 07 AM Sat -0.25
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 8.84 06 AM Sat -0.22
Montgomery 13.0 12.63 07 AM Sat -0.03 Advisory
Dayton 12.0 9.24 07 AM Sat -0.05
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.96 07 AM Sat 0.13
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.02 07 AM Sat 0.05
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.58 07 AM Sat 0.01
Shorewood 6.5 2.94 07 AM Sat -0.03
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 6.45 06 AM Sat 0.21
Foresman 18.0 11.13 07 AM Sat -0.56
Chebanse 16.0 7.18 07 AM Sat -0.15
Iroquois 18.0 12.05 07 AM Sat -0.58
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 8.33 07 AM Sat 1.99
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.09 07 AM Sat -0.37
Kouts 11.0 8.92 07 AM Sat -0.33
Shelby 9.0 9.99 07 AM Sat -0.32 Minor
Momence 5.0 3.84 07 AM Sat -0.10
Wilmington 6.5 3.33 07 AM Sat -0.14
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.74 06 AM Sat 0.23
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.91 07 AM Sat 0.29
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 6.41 07 AM Sat 0.16
South Holland 16.5 7.20 06 AM Sat 0.32
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.69 07 AM Sat -0.05
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 5.00 07 AM Sat 0.29
Leonore 16.0 6.64 07 AM Sat -0.13
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 8.51 07 AM Sat -0.07
Ottawa 463.0 460.38 06 AM Sat -0.08
La Salle 20.0 20.67 07 AM Sat -0.32 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 3.97 07 AM Sat 0.11
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.75 07 AM Sat -0.26
Perryville 12.0 7.82 06 AM Sat -0.23
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 8.54 07 AM Sat -0.13
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 6.97 06 AM Sat -0.07
Rockford 9.0 3.59 07 AM Sat -0.04
Byron 13.0 9.47 07 AM Sat -0.08
Dixon 16.0 11.64 06 AM Sat -0.23