× Nationwide Tax Day protests planned, including Chicago

CHICAGO — Protests are planned across the country aimed at pressuring President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Organizers are expecting thousands of people to turn out in Chicago.

There’s a rally at Daley Plaza at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a march.

It’s meant to coincide with the tax deadline, which is usually April 15.

But it’s on Tuesday, April 18 this year because of the weekend, and the Emancipation Day holiday that’s celebrated in Washington on Monday.