× Mild, dry Easter to follow Saturday night storms

The city is basking in its warmest weekend of the year. Strong and gusty southwest winds sent the mercury surging into the lower 80s Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms were set to traverse the area Saturday night, triggered by a Pacific cold front ushering in mild and less humid weather for Easter Sunday. Any lingering clouds and showers should depart early in the morning, allowing abundant sunshine to boost afternoon temperatures into the lower 70s and bringing the city its warmest Easter since a high of 79 degrees in 2014.

Mild weather will be the rule early in the week with another round of showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday night and again Thursday. Building high pressure over the upper Great Lakes will send reinforcing surges of northeast winds into the area late in the week, assuring rather cool weather by next weekend. That’s when weather disturbances moving through the southern Midwest will keep a veil of clouds across the area, delivering periodic showers and thunderstorms, especially to areas south of the city.