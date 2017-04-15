McCutchen’s 3-run homer 7th helps Pirates beat Cubs 8-7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Andrew McCutchen got to Wrigley Field on Saturday and was happy to see a 24 mph wind.

"You definitely have quite the advantage when you're playing in this ballpark when the wind is howling out like that," he said.

McCutchen hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in a five-run seventh inning that led the Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 8-7.

Pittsburgh has won two straight against the Cubs after going 4-14 against Chicago last season, including 1-8 at Wrigley.

"We're just focused on right now," McCutchen said. "One more win than we had last year. We're in a good spot."

Francisco Cervelli, Josh Harrison and Starling Marte also homered for Pittsburgh. Chicago led 6-2 before Marte's solo drive in the sixth inning off starter Jake Arrieta.

Harrison homered with one out in the seventh against Brian Duensing, and Adam Frazier's RBI single cut the Pirates' deficit to 6-5.

Pedro Strop (0-1) walked Marte, and McCutchen homered into the first row of the left-field bleachers for an 8-6 lead. He has a .315 career average at Wrigley.

"We kept battling, scratching and clawing all day, never felt like we were out of it," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

Kris Bryant cut the deficit in the ninth against Tony Watson with his second home run of the game. Watson struck out Addison Russell with a runner on for his fourth save in as many chances.

"You've got to play the elements here," Bryant said. "When it's cold and windy blowing in, you've got to scratch across a run. Today, obviously the first inning was great, but you never know if that's going to be enough."

Trevor Williams (1-0) pitched a one-hit sixth for the win.

Russell had a double, a triple and three RBIs for the Cubs. Arrieta, coming off wins in his first two starts, allowed three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings as his ERA rose to 2.89.

"We didn't do a lot against Arrieta. We did enough," Hurdle said. "We were able to run the pitch count up to get him out."

Pirates starter Tyler Glasnow gave up six runs — four earned — and six hits in five innings.