Large fight breaks out at a carnival

CHICAGO -- Dozens of Chicago police cars responded to a large fight on the far South Side Saturday night.

More than 100 teens reportedly started fighting at the carnival near the intersection of 119th and Marshfield.

When police arrived, many of the teens spilled over into a nearby strip mall.

Many of those stores were placed on lockdown while police gained control of the situation.

Witnesses told WGN people were brandishing guns, but there were no reports of shots fired.

Police are not yet saying if they made any arrests.