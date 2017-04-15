× High winds close Navy Pier attractions

CHICAGO — High winds in Chicago forced the closure of two popular attractions at Navy Pier.

The tourist destination tweeted that the Centennial Wheel and the Wave Swinger will both be closed for the rest of the evening.

Due to weather conditions, the Pepsi Wave Swinger and the Centennial Wheel are closed for the night. — Navy Pier (@NavyPier) April 15, 2017

Chicagoland experienced sustained winds of upwards of 30 miles an hour and gusts were measured in excess of 40 miles an hour.

The windy weather accompanied an unseasonably warm spring Saturday in Chicago and is blowing in advance of expected overnight storms.