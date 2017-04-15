High winds close Navy Pier attractions
CHICAGO — High winds in Chicago forced the closure of two popular attractions at Navy Pier.
The tourist destination tweeted that the Centennial Wheel and the Wave Swinger will both be closed for the rest of the evening.
Chicagoland experienced sustained winds of upwards of 30 miles an hour and gusts were measured in excess of 40 miles an hour.
The windy weather accompanied an unseasonably warm spring Saturday in Chicago and is blowing in advance of expected overnight storms.