High probability of thunderstorms across the Chicago area overnight

Tonight between 11PM and 7AM CDT, the National Storm Prediction Center has included a good portion of northeast Illinois in a better than 70% chance of thunderstorms within 12 miles of a given location (see dark-red-shaded area on the highlighted map). The remainder of the Chicago area – generally to the south and east of Chicago is in a 40 to 70% chance of thunderstorms (light-blue-shaded area on the highlighted map).

Storms will be associated with a cold front as it moves south and east through our area – passing through the city of Chicago around 6AM CDT. Locally heavy rains, gusty winds and small hail could accompany some of the strongest storms.

Current Metro-area weather radar mosaic…