Essay and petiton describes academic pressure at Naperville North High School

Naperville, Il – – A petition and essay circulating on Change.org has gotten the attention of Naperville North High School Officials.

The essay titled “The Naperville North Pressure Culture Must Change” details what the author describes as a school culture that puts pressure on students to achieve academic success with the primary goal of getting into a top college.

The author describes jam packed schedules filled with AP classes, extra-curricular activities and leadership positions. According to the author the pressure placed on students leads to depression and drug abuse. “The tallies of lives lost to drugs and depression have expanded beyond the margin of error,” writes the author.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Naperville School District 203 has seen the petition and is examining its contents.

Michelle Fregoso, the districts director of communications, told the Chicago Tribune that the school welcomed the feedback and acknowledge the essay was bringing up important mental health issues.

The comments section of the petition included an outpouring from other students who agreed with the author and residents showing support.

On Sunday morning, the petition had almost received its goal of 1500 signatures.

