Children hospitalized after Dan Ryan crash

CHICAGO - Several people were injured in an early morning crash on the Dan Ryan.

It happened in the southbound lanes near 75th street around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

At least three children were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Chicago Fire Department says the children were not wearing seat belts.

The crash involved two vehicles.

An adult was ejected from one of the vehicles and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

The fire department says it appears one car jumped over the guardrail.