Catholics carry on centuries-old tradition of Easter basket blessing

CHICAGO -- Keeping with a centuries-old tradition in the Catholic Church, even the tiniest parishioners came bearing baskets to be blessed by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral Saturday.

"It's been a tradition in our family for a long time to have our food blessed and we want them to carry on the tradition," said Chicago resident Tina Consola.

Among the items inside each basket: Easter eggs symbolizing new life, and the resurrection of Jesus.

"You take a little bit of everything you're going to eat on Easter and everything symbolizes something," said Chicago resident Angelica Kopiczko.

Hundreds of adults were also to be baptized during the Easter Vigil mass at Holy Name Cathedral.