Bulls Game Notes For Sunday @ Boston

* The Bulls and Celtics split the season series two wins apiece, with the home team winning each game. Boston and Chicago have met in the playoffs four times prior to this postseason, with the Celtics owning home court advantage each time and winning each series. However, the last time they met in the playoffs (the 2009 First Round), the series went to seven games, four of which went to overtime (and one went to double overtime and another to triple overtime).

* The Bulls won seven of their last nine games of the season, including consecutive wins by at least 39 points to end the season – the first time in franchise history that the Bulls have recorded consecutive 35-point wins and the first time since March 21-22, 2011 that they have won consecutive games by 30 points.

* The Celtics enter the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 2008, when Boston last won the NBA title. The Celtics are looking to win a First Round playoff series for the first time since 2012; they have lost each of their last three First Round playoff series.

* Jimmy Butler averaged 23.9 points per game this season, his third consecutive season averaging at least 20 points. Prior to Butler, the last Bulls qualifier to average 20 or more points in three straight seasons was Michael Jordan from 1995-96 to 1997-98 (exactly three straight).

* Al Horford recorded 86 three-point makes and 86 blocks this season, the second Celtic all-time with at least 85 of each in a season (Paul Pierce had 210 three-point makes and 86 blocks in 2001-02).

* Isaiah Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game this season, the second most by a Celtic all-time (Larry Bird – 29.9 in 1987-88) and the most by a player shorter than 6’0” all-time (Thomas is 5’9”).