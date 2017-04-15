3 injured in East Side apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At least three people were injured in an apartment fire on the Far South Side.

Firefighters say the fire may have started with an explosion in the basement.

It happened just after 6:00 Saturday morning in the 9600 block of S. Ewing Ave. in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

One man says he talked to some of the victims as they came out of the building, "they said it exploded, our apartment exploded," said Brandon Franklin. "My heart just kind of stopped because it looked like he was in pain."

One person was hospitalized in critical condition with burns over 25 percent of his body. Another person was injured while jumping out a window and a third person suffered minor cuts while escaping.

Firefighters also rescued two dogs.

The Chicago Fire Department says part of the building collapsed during the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion.