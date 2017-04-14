Woman uses Ancestry.com and uncovers man who stole her dead nephew’s identity

A woman looking up information on her family using Ancestry.com ended up finding a man who stole her dead nephews identity.

That man is now facing social security fraud and identity theft charges.

Prosecutors say the man escaped from a halfway house in Texas in 1996, then went to a cemetery to find someone born around the same time he was.

He found the woman’s nephew, who died in 1972 at just two months old.

He got a hold of the boy’s birth certificate and social security number, then spent more than 20 years pretending to be him.