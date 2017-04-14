× Wisconsin manhunt ends with fugitive captured, authorities confirm

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. — Authorities confirm that the dangerous fugitive from Wisconsin has been captured.

Joseph Jakubowski was arrested this morning on a farmer’s property in Vernon County, Wisconsin, which is near LA Crosse.

Jakubowski was camping at that location and refused to leave when asked to do so. Authorities in Wisconsin were trying to verity the authenticity of a letter from Jakubowski that threatened attacks on churches this Easter Sunday.

Jakubowski hadn’t been seen since the theft of 18 guns from a store in Janesville on April 4th.

In a manifesto mailed to the White House, he spelled out a litany of grievances against the government.