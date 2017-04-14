× White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Minnesota

* The Twins took two of three from the White Sox in Chicago last weekend. However, Minnesota had a losing home record (4-6) against the White Sox last season.

* This could be a low-scoring series, as the White Sox are second in the majors in team ERA (2.72) and third in opponent average (.202) while the Twins rank fourth (2.77) and second (.196), respectively. Minnesota finished 2016 second-to-last in team ERA (5.08) and dead last in opponent BA (.283), while Chicago was 14th and 15th, respectively.

* Avisail Garcia is batting .565 when he puts the ball in play this season, which is tied with the Reds’ Zack Cozart for the MLB lead (minimum 3.1 PA/team G).

* Miguel Sano (10 R, 11 RBI) is the only player in the majors this season who has at least10 runs scored and 10 runs batted in.

* Dylan Covey is scheduled to make his MLB debut on Friday. The last White Sox pitcher to win in his MLB debut (start or relief appearance) was Scott Carroll, who beat the Rays 9-2, April 27, 2014. The 25-year old Covey was picked up from the A’s organization as a Rule 5 draftee this offseason.

* Adalberto Mejia made his first career MLB start on April 8, going just 1.2 innings in the Twins’ loss to the White Sox. The last Twins’ pitcher who first two career MLB starts came against the same team was Logan Darnell, also versus the White Sox (July 26, 2014 & August 1, 2014).