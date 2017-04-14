VW settlement to benefit Chicago electric car drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago area is set to benefit from a costly Volkswagen mess-up.

The city is going to see new charging stations for electric vehicles along as part of a legal settlement.

Last year, the courts ordered Volkswagen to invest 2 billion dollars in zero emissions vehicle infrastructure and education over the next 10 years after it was caught cheating emissions tests.

Today it announced its plan to build more than 300 charging stations in 11 cities across the country including Chicago.

It will also fund 240 charging stations along highways across the country and work to educate the public about zero emissions vehicles.

The average charging station will be able to charge five vehicles at once. Volkswagen hopes to have more than 450 stations operational by mid-2019.

It is not yet known where exactly in the city the charging stations will be located. They hope to have that determined later this year. ​