Suburban boutique helps refugees in unique way

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. -- So many people around the world dream about coming to America.

But when they get here, the language and culture barriers can be overwhelming.

Luckily, there are people who step in to help, and sometimes in very creative ways.

A local non profit is using a little fashion and functionality to help make that shift a little easier for refugee women in our area..

To the average shopper, Renew is a cute boutique in downtown Glen Ellyn, featuring beautifully crafted totes and clutches, wallets and dopp kits. There are scarves and even some clothing in a quaintly decorated shop where all the goods are made right on premises.

But it is the artisans behind these seams and the work of the nonprofit it supports - that makes this shop so unique.

Each item is handmade by a female refugee.

