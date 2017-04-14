Stormy end to warm and gusty Saturday

Abundant sunshine and gusty south-southwest winds will increase to 20-30 mph Saturday sending the city’s official temperature soaring into the 80s for only the second time this year, since an 82-degree high on March 24. Increasing moisture will accompany the warmth, fueling a round of gusty thunderstorms expected to accompany a cold front passing the area Saturday night. Cooler and less humid air will move in for Easter Sunday, but the day’s expected highs in the lower 70s should still top out about 12 degrees above normal. Mild weather will persist through the middle of the week with daily highs fluctuating through the 60s. A cooling trend will begin later in the week, setting the stage for much cooler weather next weekend as high pressure builds over the upper Great Lakes bringing a spell of cloudy and showers weather as persistent east-northeast winds keep area temperatures below normal.
