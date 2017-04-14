× Scattered thunderstorms approaching from the southwest.. brief downpours and gusty winds possible this evening

Warmer weather is headed for the Chicago area on Saturday with temperatures expected to reach the lower 80s, accompanied by strong and gusty south-southwest winds. Showers and thunderstorms have developed south and west of Chicago late this afternoon and are headed northeast, expected to reach the Chicago Metro area later this evening. While not severe, these storms are capable of producing wind gusts to about 50 mph and brief downpours.

A wind gust to 50 mph was recorded at Peru, Illinois shortly after 5:30 pm.