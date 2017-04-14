Judge orders case dismissed for man in prison since 1995

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- A Cook County judge this morning threw out murder convictions against two men who have been in prison for 23 years.

Roberto Almodovar and William Negron never stopped proclaiming their innocence in the double homicide.

Almodovar is being released today. No word on when Negron will be let out.

The men’s convictions were based on testimony by a former Chicago Police detective accused of framing dozens of defendants during the 1990s.

Yesterday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced her office would no longer oppose a motion for a new trial for Almodovar and Negron.

Last July two other men were released from prison after spending years behind bars after Detective Raymond Guevara investigated their case.

Attorneys for Almodovar and Negon today called for a reopening of all Guevara cases.