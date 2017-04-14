× Friday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and flood/advisory forecasts

Friday all Chicago-area rivers continue a slow fall. Minor flooding does continue on the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana and the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties in Illinois. Segments of the Fox River at Algonquin affecting Kane and McHenry Counties and Montgomery affecting Kane and Kendall Counties continue to fall and not expected to flood, but flowing close enough to bankfull to warrant a Flood Advisory. Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted by light-green strips on the highlighted map.

Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…