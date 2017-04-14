× Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Pittsburgh

* The Cubs went 8-1 in home games versus the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016, winning the last six of these contests.

* Pittsburgh has lost its last five day games on the road (0-2 in 2017), getting outscored 30-17 in these contests.

* Josh Harrison went 0-for-4 and never was on base during Thursday’s loss to the Red Sox, snapping his streak of 23 straight games reaching base safely via a hit, walk and/or HBP.

* Gerrit Cole is 6-1 with a 2.20 (11/45) ERA in his seven career road starts against the Cubs. That .857 win percentage is the highest by any active pitcher at Wrigley Field (minimum 5 decisions).

* Kyle Hendricks went 7-3 with a 2.52 ERA versus NL Central teams in 2016. The 2.52 ERA was the fifth lowest by any NL pitcher versus divisional opponents last season (minimum 7 starts vs divisional opp).

* Since the start of the 2015 season, Wade Davis is 11-2 with a 1.25 ERA, .171 opponent average and 46 saves in 50 save opportunities. He has not allowed a run in his last 12 appearances (11.1 IP).