Misty Copeland made history by becoming the first African-American principal dancer for American ballet theater.

But a Chicago man took his classical ballet training and turned it into something so contemporary, it has its own name and some famous followers.

After years of dancing in New York, Homer Bryant opened up this studio in Chicago.

His dance, “Hiplet,” is a fusion of hip hop and ballet en pointe, performed only by experienced dancers.

