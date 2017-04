× Cardinal Cupich leads Walk for Peace

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Reverend Jesse Jackson, and others spend part of this Good Friday remembering the victims of gun violence.

They participated in a Walk for Peace in Englewood.

They started from St. Benedict the African Church at 66th and Stewart.

During the walk, they traced the Stations of the Cross, and paused to remember those killed in violence.

Cardinal Cupich has pledged $250,000 on anti-violence programs.