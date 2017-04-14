× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday vs. Columbus

* Thursday was the second time in team history that the Predators have gone to Chicago and won Game 1 – they also did so in 2010, when they won 4-1, before losing four of the next five games. In the teams’ 2015 series, Chicago won Game 1 in Nashville.

* This marks the second consecutive year in which Chicago has been shut out in its opening playoff game – the Blackhawks fell to the Blues, 1-0, in overtime in Game 1 of last year’s first-round series.

* Entering Thursday, the Predators had the second-longest active streak of most consecutive playoff games without a shutout at 22. However, Pekka Rinne’s 29-save performance gave both him and the Predators their first playoff shutout since May 2, 2012 against the Coyotes.

* Jonathan Toews was held without a shot on goal in Game 1, just the 12th time in his 125 playoff games he hasn’t registered a shot. Chicago is 7-5 in those games, but when he is held without a shot or a point, the Hawks are 0-4.

* Viktor Arvidsson scored his second career playoff goal on Thursday – he had just one goal and one assist in Nashville’s 14 playoff games last season. But after registering 61 points this season, he figures to find the scoresheet more often.

* Nashville has won Game 1 of a series just five times, and they’ve gone 1-4 in those Game 2s. They are 3-2 all-time in series after winning Game 1. Since the 2010 playoffs, Chicago has four series wins win losing Game 1 – only Boston (five) has more.