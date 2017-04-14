× Bellagio rooftop catches fire Thursday night

Las Vegas — A fire was reported at Bellagio hotel-casino Thursday night.

Clark County Fire Department first responded to the fire at 10:50 p.m. after receiving the first call at 10:46 p.m. The fire was located on the roof of a building on the north side of the lake.

More of the fire at the Bellagio #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/bERkWGIsa6 — Brian (@BrianBlogs314) April 14, 2017

Firefighters reported at 11:09 p.m. that fire was knocked down. Clark County Fire said firefighting efforts were “extremely difficult” due to the location of the fire and access to the location.

A total of 77 personnel responded to the scene. A second fire was called as a precaution.

There are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Las Vegas Boulevard was briefly closed as a result of the fire.