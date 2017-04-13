“Truth or Trash” returns to Sports Feed Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Are they telling the truth or adding their own spin?

It's the question everyone asks when a figure in the world of sports steps up to a mic and weighs in on a topic.

On Sports Feed, we created a segment to sift through these soundbites and figure out which ones are the truth and those which our not.

"Truth or Trash" made it's return to the show on Thursday night as Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed statements made from three sports figures.

Is Rajon Rondo the key to the Bulls-Celtics series? Will Joe Maddon really never wear his World Series ring? Is Jay Cutler retiring?

Jarrett and Josh determine if these are "Truth or Trash" in the video above.