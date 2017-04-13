Suburban officers rescue man after car plunges into water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROUND LAKE, Ill. -- A Round Lake park police officer is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a driver from a lake.

It happened early Thursday morning. Police say the driver of this minivan lost consciousness behind the wheel. His vehicle rolled down a boat ramp and into round lake.

It was partially submerged when Officer Chris Valle arrived on the scene.

Officer Valle helped keep that driver's head above water until rescue crews arrived.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.