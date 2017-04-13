Search continues for suburban woman’s killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. -- The family of a woman who was killed outside her Thornton Township home last week is pleading for help in solving her murder.

Ramona Shelton was laid to rest today.

The 37-year-old mother of six was shot to death in her car as she was leaving her home last Thursday.

At about 11:30 a.m. on April 6th, Mona left her home to go get lunch for some contractors working on her home. Her family doesn't think she ever left the driveway.

Mona as she was called was the oldest of three girls and had an older brother. She was a standout at AT&T rising to the rank of vice president.

She was very involved in her community and Local school district and her church, Family Christian Center in Munster.

Her family can't understand why anyone would want to kill her.

Police say they are pursuing a number of leads, but ask anyone with information to contact them.