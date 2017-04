Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big turn-out leads to a big upset as Chicago police officers oust their union president.

Kevin Graham won a run-off election against Fraternal Order of Police President Dean Angelo 56 percent to 43 percent.

Graham will lead the union as it heads into contract negotiations with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

He’s vowed to protect police pensions while at the same time fight against what he sees as a war on officers.

He sat down with WGN’s Ben Bradley during the WGN Evening News.