New police oversight agency launches in September

CHICAGO — The city’s new police oversight agency will begin work in September.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, will replace the long criticized IPRA.

COPA was created in the fallout of the shooting of Laquan McdDnald after IPRA was accused of failing to properly investigate and punish police misconduct.

Details of the new agency were released yesterday including a new website and an advisory panel of community members.

COPA also is developing a system independent of Chicago police to track cases on line.