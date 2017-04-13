Mysterious charge at chain restaurant has suburban man warning others

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. — When we swipe our cards at a fast food restaurant how many of us take time to check the receipt?

A Hoffman Estates man visited a Panera recently and happened to check his receipt. On it, he found a phantom 9 dollar charge.

The items on Curtis Marquardt Jr.’s receipt should have totaled $ 32.73. But for some the register added an extra 9 dollars.

Why did Curtis check it?

“We go to Panera quiet regularity and usually the total comes to about $30-$35,” he says. “This one was over $40. (I thought) They must of raised their prices. “

A little more investigation revealed they hadn’t raised their prices at all and the math was just off.

“There was additional 9 dollars in the subtotal but there was no item in the line items above that suggested it should add up to that amount. It was just an invisible 9 dollar charge,” Curtis says.

WGN News talked to the manager today at that store in the The Arboretum of South Barrington mall off camera. She said no one could figure out where the extra 9 dollars came from. It had never happened before and has never happened since. They, like Curtis, are asking Panera cooperate headquarters to investigate.

“Im just concerned other people are getting overcharged and not seeing it,” Curtis says. “I would not have checked had the amount not been so much higher than I was used to.”

Once Curtis brought the phantom charge to the employees attention, Panera went out of its way to accommodate his family. Not only did they give him his 9 dollars back but they compensated him for his whole meal and then even sweetened the deal.

“They offered us as many pastries as we wanted,” he says. “We didn’t take them up on that but they were very helpful.:

WGN News reached out to Panera for comment but have not heard back at this time.