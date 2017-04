× Man wounded in shooting in Uptown

CHICAGO – A man was wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s North Side Thursday afternoon.

Police say the 26-year-old man was shot in the 1000 block of West Wilson in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left thigh, police say.

Four suspects approach the victim as he was walking and open fired.

There is no one in custody.

Police are investigating.