Lunchbreak: BBQ chicken and corn quesadillas, prepared by Southern Cut Barbecue pitmaster/chef Lee Ann Whippen

Lee Ann Whippen, Pitmaster and Executive Chef

Southern Cut Barbecue

198 E. Delaware Place

Chicago

(312) 280-8887

www.southerncutbbq.com/

BBQ Chicken and Corn Quesadillas

Ingredients:

2 12″ flour tortillas

2 Tablespoons butter

2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese

1 ear fresh corn

8 ounces chicken breast

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

1/2 cup sour cream

3 fresh jalapenos, sliced

2 eggs blended

2 Tablespoons milk

1/2 cup all purpose flour

vegetable oil

BBQ dry rub, optional

Directions:

In medium skillet over medium heat add 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil. When oil begins to sizzle, add seasoned chicken breast with salt and pepper and saute approximately 4 minutes per side or until internal temperature is 165 degrees. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes and chop into 1/2″ pieces. Melt 1 Tablespoon butter over medium high heat. Lay flour tortilla in pan and cover with 1 cup pepper jack cheese and half of corn shucked from ear, 4 ounces chopped chicken breast. Cook until cheese is melted and bottom side of tortilla golden brown. Fold quesadilla in half and remove from pan. Repeat with 2nd tortilla. Cut each tortilla in 4 pieces and garnish with BBQ sour cream sauce and BBQ sauce. Top with grid jalapeños and sprinkle with BBQ dry rub.

Fried Jalapeños

Whisk 2 eggs with 2 Tablespoons milk in medium bowl. Dredge sliced jalapeños in egg mixture then in flour. Fry in vegetable oil at 350 until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

BBQ Sour Cream

Combine 1/4 cup barbecue sauce and 1/2 cup sour cream and put in squeeze bottle. Use remaining BBQ sauce for garnish.