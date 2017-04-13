× Lawyer of United passenger dragged off flight takes first step towards lawsuit

An attorney for the man who was dragged off a United Airlines flight has taken the first legal step toward filing a lawsuit.

Later today, Doctor David Dao’s lawyer will hold a press conference with relatives of Dao to talk about how they plan to proceed.

Dao is still recovering in a hospital in Chicago following Sunday’s incident.

The fallout continues as two more Chicago aviation officers were placed on leave.That brings a total of three who have been placed on leave.

Meanwhile, United is still trying to clean up from the PR nightmare, starting with giving all passengers on that flight a refund.

The company’s CEO also says it will no longer allow aviation officers to remove passengers.

