It’s to be 2017’s warmest weekend yet! Rare mid-April 80-degree temps Saturday riding gusty “SW” winds; gusty t-storms to hit in clusters with dry hours in between
-
All severe thunderstorm warnings that were in effect for the Chicago Metro area have now expired – Gusty storms still moving through northwest Indiana
-
Storms will open and close first week of spring
-
Milder weekend ahead as chill eases
-
Milder weekend ahead as chill eases
-
Thunderstorms continue in Kankakee County, Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana
-
-
Clipper system brings wind, but little snow
-
No 60s, but warmer weather to return
-
Thunderstorms already popping.. hail and gusty winds possible across south portions of the Chicago area
-
From Friday’s cold to Tuesday’s warmth, winter’s wild ride rolls on
-
Update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Livingston County expired at 5:15PM CDT
-
-
Thunderstorms with small hail, heavy rain and gusty winds moving through the Chicago Metro area this afternoon… severe storms still possible with Severe Thunderstorm Watch #138 valid until 10pm
-
Risk of severe storms this evening/overnight across the Chicago area
-
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for NW LaSalle until 5:00 pm