Dangerous chemical spill in Northwest Indiana shuts down beaches

Dangerous chemicals are leaking into nearby waters after a chemical spill in Northwest Indiana.

Three beaches have been shut down over the spill. Officials closed Cowles Bog yesterday and West Beach and the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk were closed on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, the Portage US steel plant leaked Hexavalent chromium into Burns waterway. Now, low levels of it have been found in Lake Michigan.

The EPA says test results to see how far the chemical traveled in the lake should be released later today.

Hexavalent chromium can cause severe skin irritation and even cancer.