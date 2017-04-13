× Coastin’ The Country: Mystic Timbers opens at Kings Island!

The long wait is over – we now know #WhatsInTheShed!

Today, Kings Island unveiled their brand new wooden roller coaster to the world. It’s called Mystic Timbers- 3,265 feet of Southern Yellow Pine twisting around many of the other attractions in the park. The first hill is just 109 feet, but you hit a top speed of 53mph at the bottom and the ride never lets up throughout. All together you are sent out of your seat 16 times, which is fitting, seeing that Mystic Timbers is the park’s 16th roller coaster.

Then there is the question of what happens in the shed at the end of the ride. Before you hit the station, you’re taken into a building where………I really don’t want to spoil it here. I know that might frustrate some of you, but it’s more fun to experience these things for yourself the first time. The only thing I will say is that there are visual and audio effects that give you one last fun jump before you hit the exit station. And it’s all themed around the year 1983, so it has a fun “Stranger Things” vibe to it.

I’ll be posting more videos and photos here throughout the morning. For now, enjoy the complete POV provided by the park (which, of course, stops just before the shed)….

