Clemency hearing for Army veteran facing deportation

CHICAGO -- An Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan is asking Governor Rauner to stop his deportation.

Miguel Perez has been ordered back to his native Mexico after serving prison time a felony drug conviction.

Perez is being held in a detention center in Wisconsin.

Today his mother made an impassioned and tearful plea to the prisoner review board in Chicago to let her son come home.

Miguel Perez spent seven years in prison for a cocaine conviction.

This was after Perez suffered a brain injury while serving in Afghanistan.

He returned to Chicago and battled PTSD and eventually made decisions he admits were wrong.

Now his mother and others are hoping their testimony in front of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board will convince Governor Rauner to grant Perez clemency.